Pitbull makes long-awaited San Antonio pit stop on fall tour

Pitbull is coming to San Antonio September 2022. (Getty Images )

He goes by many names. The charts know him as Pitbull . His mother calls him Armando Christian Pérez. Fans the world over know the Grammy-award winning jet-setter as Mr. Worldwide. Now, after a cancelled San Antonio performance during the Selena Veinticinco Años tribute in 2020, Pitbull is set to take San Antonio by storm this fall.

The Miami-born hit-maker will touch down at the AT&T Center on September 9. The local Pitbull pit stop is part of his North American "Can’t Stop Us Now" tour. Sean Paul is set to join Pitbull on the upcoming tour, which will include 50 stops total and kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina in July. To get the crowd going , SiriusXM Globalization DJ's are set to open every show.

Tickets for Mr. Worldwide's San Antonio show go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Fans will also have access to a presale on Thursday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The code is appropriately "FIREBALL."

Get tickets online at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

