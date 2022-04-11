ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pitbull makes long-awaited San Antonio pit stop on fall tour

By Camille Sauers
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484RXc_0f5oI9dq00
Pitbull is coming to San Antonio September 2022.  (Getty Images )

He goes by many names. The charts know him as Pitbull . His mother calls him Armando Christian Pérez. Fans the world over know the Grammy-award winning jet-setter as Mr. Worldwide. Now, after a cancelled San Antonio performance during the Selena Veinticinco Años tribute in 2020, Pitbull is set to take San Antonio by storm this fall.

The Miami-born hit-maker will touch down at the AT&T Center on September 9. The local Pitbull pit stop is part of his North American "Can’t Stop Us Now" tour. Sean Paul is set to join Pitbull on the upcoming tour, which will include 50 stops total and kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina in July. To get the crowd going , SiriusXM Globalization DJ's are set to open every show.

Tickets for Mr. Worldwide's San Antonio show go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Fans will also have access to a presale on Thursday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The code is appropriately "FIREBALL."

Get tickets online at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Read more from Camille

- This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

- Revved up for more: What I learned from my first Monster Jam experience in San Antonio

- San Antonio ramen shop Kimura gets a second act at Five Points Local

Keep up with the latest and sign up for our MySA newsletters here .

Comments / 5

Related
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WABE

The largest Black population growth in the US is in smaller cities — not Atlanta

Brandon Manning and his wife were both born in the U.S. South and had been itching to return, but Manning didn’t want to go back to his native Atlanta because of the traffic, housing costs and sprawl. So, when he was offered a job teaching at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, the couple decided to give the smaller city a chance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Miami, TX
State
North Carolina State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Paul
Person
Selena
Person
Pitbull
Dallas Observer

Where and How to Celebrate 4/20 in Dallas

Serious smokers know that the unofficial international holiday of 4/20 is not just another day to smoke weed with your friends. It's way deeper than that. Those who understand that 4/20 is a way to thank the gods for the gift of weed have already started pumping electrolytes into their bodies and stocking up on Chapstick for when the cotton mouth kicks in.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Stop#North American#Ticketmaster Com
iheart.com

Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico

An 18-year-old freshman at Arizona State University fell to his death while on spring break vacation in Mexico. Aiden Nevarez fatally fell over a short wall while staying at the Hotel Riu Santa Fe in Cabo San Lucas earlier this month, according to NBC News. The wall, which was lined with vegetation and had palm trees on the other side, had a 20-foot drop on the other side.
ARIZONA STATE
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
672
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy