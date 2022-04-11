Anniston Police Stats for the Week of 04/04/22 to 04/10/22

Per the Anniston Police Department their stats for the week of April 4, 2022 to April 10, 2022 are below:

Felony Arrests – 3

Misdemeanor Arrests – 1

Warrants Served – 12

Anniston Officers answered a total of 900 calls for service. Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 89 Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 62 Felony Arrests – 11 Misdemeanor Arrests – 33 Traffic Accidents – 27 Traffic Stops/Citations – 153/49 Warrants Served – 46 Animals Picked up – 5 Animal-Related Citations – 0