Anniston, AL

Anniston Police Stats for the Week of 04/04/22 to 04/10/22

By Lee Evancho
 1 day ago

Per the Anniston Police Department their stats for the week of April 4, 2022 to April 10, 2022 are below:

Anniston Officers answered a total of 900 calls for service. Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 89 Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 62 Felony Arrests – 11 Misdemeanor Arrests – 33 Traffic Accidents – 27 Traffic Stops/Citations – 153/49 Warrants Served – 46 Animals Picked up – 5 Animal-Related Citations – 0 *Street Crimes*
  • Felony Arrests – 3
  • Misdemeanor Arrests – 1
  • Warrants Served – 12

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
