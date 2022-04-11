Teenage girl shot in Oakland dies from injuries

In a spate of shootings in Oakland in the last week, a teenage girl among the victims has died from her injuries, according to a report the Oakland Police Department sent in an email to KCBS Radio.

The girl was 15-years-old and from Antioch , according to reporting by the East Bay Times .

On Saturday, Oakland Police Department officers responded to the scene of a shooting just after 7 p.m. at the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel on the scene transported her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIPLINE AT (510) 238-7950.

