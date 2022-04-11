ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous actors from New York

By Stacker
Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in New York from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb ). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkKes_0f5oHwKd00
1/46 OMDb

Timothée Chalamet

– Born: New York City, New York (12/27/1995)
– Known for:
— Elio in “Call Me by Your Name” (2017)
— Kyle Scheible in “Lady Bird” (2017)
— Nic Sheff in “Beautiful Boy” (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wEar_0f5oHwKd00
2/46 Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Tom Cruise

– Born: Syracuse, New York (7/3/1962)
– Known for:
— Maverick in “Top Gun” (1986)
— Nathan Algren in “The Last Samurai” (2003)
— Jerry Maguire in “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STqb5_0f5oHwKd00
3/46 OMDb

Kieran Culkin

– Born: New York City, New York (9/30/1982)
– Known for:
— Igby in “Igby Goes Down” (2002)
— Wallace Wells in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)
— Buster in "The Cider House Rules" (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYkLO_0f5oHwKd00
4/46 Jason LaVeris // Getty Images

Pete Davidson

– Born: Staten Island, New York City, New York (11/16/1993)
– Known for:
— Scott Carlin in “The King of Staten Island” (2020)
— Blackguard in “The Suicide Squad” (2021)
— Tom Zutaut in “The Dirt” (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IJvF_0f5oHwKd00
5/46 OMDb

Nicholas Braun

– Born: Long Island, New York (5/1/1988)
– Known for:
— Greg Hirsch in “Succession” (2018-2021)
— Josh in “How to Be Single” (2016)
— Zach in “Sky High” (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJ4oF_0f5oHwKd00
6/46 Barry King // Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin

– Born: New York City, New York (8/26/1980)
– Known for:
— Kevin in “Home Alone” (1990)
— Thomas J. Sennett in “My Girl” (1991)
— Henry in "The Good Son" (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vg32R_0f5oHwKd00
7/46 OMDb

Devin Ratray

– Born: New York City, New York (1/11/1977)
– Known for:
— Cole in “Nebraska” (2013)
— Pulaski in “R.I.P.D.” (2013)
— Runny in “Masterminds” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQZCs_0f5oHwKd00
8/46 Gage Skidmore // Wikimedia Commons

Dylan O’Brien

– Born: New York City, New York (8/26/1991)
– Known for:
— Stiles Stilinski in “Teen Wolf” (2011-2017)
— Thomas in “The Maze Runner” (2014)
— Thomas in “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsQVo_0f5oHwKd00
9/46 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Al Pacino

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (4/25/1940)
– Known for:
— Serpico in “Serpico” (1973)
— Michael in “The Godfather” (1972)
— Sonny in "Dog Day Afternoon" (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYc7P_0f5oHwKd00
10/46 J.P. MOCZULSKI // Getty Images

Denzel Washington

– Born: Mount Vernon, New York (12/28/1954)
– Known for:
— Troy Maxson in “Fences” (2016)
— Eli in “The Book of Eli” (2010)
— Dr. Jerome Davenport in “Antwone Fisher” (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f011E_0f5oHwKd00
11/46 Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Mel Gibson

– Born: Peekskill, New York (1/3/1956)
– Known for:
— William Wallace in “Braveheart” (1995)
— Martin Riggs in “Lethal Weapon 3” (1992)
— Jerry Fletcher in “Conspiracy Theory” (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdUD9_0f5oHwKd00
12/46 Jim Smeal // Getty Images

Adam Sandler

– Born: Brooklyn, New York City, New York (9/9/1966)
– Known for:
— Bobby Boucher in “The Waterboy” (1998)
— Robbie Hart in “The Wedding Singer” (1998)
— Nicky in "Little Nicky" (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5IUW_0f5oHwKd00
13/46 Gage Skidmore // Flickr

Robert Downey Jr.

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (4/4/1965)
– Known for:
— Tony Stark in “Iron Man” (2008)
— Tony Stark in “Iron Man 3” (2013)
— Sherlock Holmes in “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRFoN_0f5oHwKd00
14/46 OMDb

Jon Favreau

– Born: Queens, New York City, New York (10/19/1966)
– Known for:
— Producer in “Chef” (2014)
— Producer in “Swingers” (1996)
— Producer in “Iron Man” (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n46em_0f5oHwKd00
15/46 OMDb

Peter Billingsley

– Born: New York City, New York (4/16/1971)
– Known for:
— Ralphie in “A Christmas Story” (1983)
— Producer in “Iron Man” (2008)
— William Ginter Riva in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqT1x_0f5oHwKd00
16/46 James Devaney // Getty Images

Robert De Niro

– Born: New York City, New York (8/17/1943)
– Known for:
— Jake La Motta in “Raging Bull” (1980)
— Max Cady in “Cape Fear” (1991)
— Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver” (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8BcW_0f5oHwKd00
17/46 Michael Kovac // Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone

– Born: New York City, New York (7/6/1946)
– Known for:
— Rocky in “Rocky” (1976)
— Rocky Balboa in “Rocky IV” (1985)
— Rocky Balboa in “Creed” (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMJMH_0f5oHwKd00
18/46 OMDb

Richard Masur

– Born: New York City, New York (11/20/1948)
– Known for:
— Clark in “The Thing” (1982)
— Rutherford in “Risky Business” (1983)
— Phil Sultenfuss in "My Girl" (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2T8H_0f5oHwKd00
19/46 OMDb

Billy Magnussen

– Born: Woodhaven, Queens, New York (4/20/1985)
– Known for:
— Rapunzel’s Prince in “Into the Woods” (2014)
— Ryan in “Game Night” (2018)
— Logan Ash in “No Time to Die” (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Y8Lx_0f5oHwKd00
20/46 OMDb

Billy Crudup

– Born: Manhasset, New York (7/8/1968)
– Known for:
— Russell Hammond in “Almost Famous” (2000)
— Dr. Manhattan in “Watchmen” (2009)
— Will Bloom in “Big Fish” (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgBkI_0f5oHwKd00
21/46 OMDb

David Krumholtz

– Born: Queens, New York City, New York (5/15/1978)
– Known for:
— Harvey Wasserman in “The Deuce” (2017-2019)
— Monty Levin in “The Plot Against America” (2020)
— Charlie Eppes in "Numb3rs" (2005-2010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGUek_0f5oHwKd00
22/46 Slaven Vlasic // Getty Images

Stanley Tucci

– Born: Peekskill, New York (11/11/1960)
– Known for:
— Secondo in “Big Night” (1996)
— Mitchell Garabedian in “Spotlight” (2015)
— George Harvey in “The Lovely Bones” (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wUV5_0f5oHwKd00
23/46 OMDb

Frank Grillo

– Born: New York City, New York (6/8/1965)
– Known for:
— Diaz in “The Grey” (2011)
— Sergeant in “The Purge: Anarchy” (2014)
— Brock Rumlow in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCUMI_0f5oHwKd00
24/46 Georges Biard // Wikimedia Commons

Adrien Brody

– Born: Woodhaven, Queens, New York City, New York (4/14/1973)
– Known for:
— Wladyslaw Szpilman in “The Pianist” (2002)
— Dmitri in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)
— Henry Barthes in "Detachment" (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmFKp_0f5oHwKd00
25/46 OMDb

Vincent D’Onofrio

– Born: Brooklyn, New York City, New York (6/30/1959)
– Known for:
— Edgar in “Men in Black” (1997)
— Carl Stargher in “The Cell” (2000)
— Pvt. Pyle in “Full Metal Jacket” (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFAhW_0f5oHwKd00
26/46 Brendon Thorne // Getty Images

Ansel Elgort

– Born: New York City, New York (3/14/1994)
– Known for:
— Gus in “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)
— Caleb in “Divergent” (2014)
— Baby in “Baby Driver” (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W08m3_0f5oHwKd00
27/46 OMDb

Theo Rossi

– Born: Staten Island, New York City, New York (6/4/1975)
– Known for:
— Burt Cummings in “Army of the Dead” (2021)
— Juan Carlos ‘Juice’ Ortiz in “Sons of Anarchy” (2008-2014)
— Hernan 'Shades' Alvarez in "Luke Cage" (2016-2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttzpP_0f5oHwKd00
28/46 OMDb

Ethan Suplee

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (5/25/1976)
– Known for:
— Guard Max Conlin in “John Q” (2002)
— Louie Lastik in “Remember the Titans” (2000)
— Fan in “Chasing Amy” (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUaes_0f5oHwKd00
29/46 OMDb

Chad Michael Murray

– Born: Buffalo, New York (8/24/1981)
– Known for:
— Lucas Scott in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2012)
— Nick in “House of Wax” (2005)
— Austin in “A Cinderella Story” (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGxZU_0f5oHwKd00
30/46 OMDb

Kyle Chandler

– Born: Buffalo, New York (9/17/1965)
– Known for:
— Deputy Jackson Lamb in “Super 8” (2011)
— Hamilton Jordan in “Argo” (2012)
— Joe Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPDzy_0f5oHwKd00
31/46 OMDb

Jason Bateman

– Born: Rye, New York (1/14/1969)
– Known for:
— Michael Bluth in “Arrested Development” (2003-2019)
— Guy Trilby in “Bad Words” (2013)
— Nick Wilde in “Zootopia” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrKTT_0f5oHwKd00
32/46 OMDb

Chevy Chase

– Born: New York City, New York (10/8/1943)
– Known for:
— Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)
— Ty Webb in “Caddyshack” (1980)
— Dusty Bottoms in “Three Amigos!” (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRuJT_0f5oHwKd00
33/46 OMDb

Michael Kenneth Williams

– Born: Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (11/22/1966)
– Died: 9/6/2021
– Known for:
— Omar Little in “The Wire” (2002-2008)
— Robert in “12 Years a Slave” (2013)
— Moussa in “Assassin’s Creed” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIJ93_0f5oHwKd00
34/46 OMDb

David Harbour

– Born: New York (4/10/1975)
– Known for:
— Shep Campbell in “Revolutionary Road” (2008)
— Hellboy in “Hellboy” (2019)
— Dexter Tolliver in “Suicide Squad” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGCOg_0f5oHwKd00
35/46 OMDb

Bokeem Woodbine

– Born: New York City, New York (4/13/1973)
– Known for:
— Herman Schultz in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
— Mike Milligan in “Fargo” (2015-2020)
— Uncle Earl in “Queen & Slim” (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7Wm0_0f5oHwKd00
36/46 OMDb

Viggo Mortensen

– Born: Manhattan, New York City, New York (10/20/1958)
– Known for:
— Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)
— Ben in “Captain Fantastic” (2016)
— Aragorn in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7uDi_0f5oHwKd00
37/46 OMDb

Dave Annable

– Born: Suffern, New York (9/15/1979)
– Known for:
— Jake Adams in “What’s Your Number?” (2011)
— Justin Walker in “Brothers & Sisters” (2006-2011)
— Bean in “Little Black Book” (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UMxB_0f5oHwKd00
38/46 OMDb

Eli Wallach

– Born: Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (12/7/1915)
– Died: 6/24/2014
– Known for:
— Tuco in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966)
— Calvera in “The Magnificent Seven” (1960)
— Silva Vacarro in “Baby Doll” (1956)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZk0P_0f5oHwKd00
39/46 OMDb

Bill Pullman

– Born: Hornell, New York (12/17/1953)
– Known for:
— President Thomas J. Whitmore in “Independence Day” (1996)
— President Whitmore in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)
— Lone Starr in “Spaceballs” (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xznik_0f5oHwKd00
40/46 Archive Photos // Getty Images

Ben Stiller

– Born: New York City, New York (11/30/1965)
– Known for:
— Producer in “Zoolander” (2001)
— Producer in “Tropic Thunder” (2008)
— Producer in “Zoolander 2” (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2It7_0f5oHwKd00
41/46 OMDb

Peter Gallagher

– Born: New York City, New York (8/19/1955)
– Known for:
— Buddy Kane in “American Beauty” (1999)
— Sandy Cohen in “The O.C.” (2003-2007)
— Peter in “While You Were Sleeping” (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeKAl_0f5oHwKd00
42/46 Premier.gov.ru // Wikicommons

Mickey Rourke

– Born: Schenectady, New York (9/16/1952)
– Known for:
— Marv in “Sin City” (2005)
— Randy ‘The Ram’ Robinson in “The Wrestler” (2008)
— Harry Angel in “Angel Heart” (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MEKW_0f5oHwKd00
43/46 Kurt Vinion // Getty Images

Philip Seymour Hoffman

– Born: Fairport, New York (7/23/1967)
– Died: 2/2/2014
– Known for:
— Lancaster Dodd in “The Master” (2012)
— Truman Capote in “Capote” (2005)
— Andy in “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Jkku_0f5oHwKd00
44/46 OMDb

James Caan

– Born: The Bronx, New York (3/26/1940)
– Known for:
— Sonny in “The Godfather” (1972)
— Frank in “Thief” (1981)
— Paul Sheldon in “Misery” (1990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meBoT_0f5oHwKd00
45/46 By Tabercil // Wikimedia Commons

Christopher Walken

– Born: Astoria, Queens, New York City, New York (3/31/1943)
– Known for:
— Nick in “The Deer Hunter” (1978)
— Frank Abagnale in “Catch Me If You Can” (2002)
— Wilbur Turnblad in “Hairspray” (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRt8H_0f5oHwKd00
46/46 Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

John Lithgow

– Born: Rochester, New York (10/19/1945)
– Known for:
— Dr. Dick Solomon in “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1996-2001)
— Roberta Muldoon in “The World According to Garp” (1982)
— Eric Qualen in “Cliffhanger” (1993)

