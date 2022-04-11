ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Tesla dealership proposed to replace Pinellas furniture store

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
A Tesla dealership similar to this one featured in an unidentified company photo may be coming to a former Kane's Furniture store in Lealman. [ Tesla ]

Is Elon Musk about to establish a foothold in Pinellas County? It’ll happen if a proposed Tesla dealership comes to pass.

The Pinellas County Board of Adjustment and Appeals has granted conditional approval to a proposed Tesla sales and service center at an old Kane’s Furniture liquidation store in Lealman. The electric vehicle manufacturer is contracted to buy the 4.2-acre property for an undisclosed sum later this month.

The 102,410-square-foot facility would let potential Tesla owners test-drive and purchase new cars, or have their existing Teslas repaired or maintained. Newly delivered cars would be parked in a 50,000-square-foot climate-controlled storage area.

The dealership would add landscaping along 34th Street N and 46th Avenue N and add “a cutting-edge facade” and new roof, according to a site proposal. The company expects the new facility will employ about 50 new software and automotive technicians.

Among the potential benefits outlined by the company: Unlike a traditional auto dealership, where potentially pollutive materials like fuel and oil are commonplace, Tesla’s all-electric operation would be among “the cleanest automotive service centers in the United States,” according to the proposal.

The county’s approval is conditional on a final site plan review and certain fees.

The lot sits within the boundaries of the county’s Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. That means the community, one of Pinellas County’s poorest, can use tax increment funding to support building and infrastructural improvements.

In a email of support for the project, Lealman CRA chairperson Jeremy Heath said the project would have many potential benefits.

“We believe that this type of business will continue to attract investment in Lealman and could potentially serve as a bedrock for future development within the Joe’s Creek Industrial Park,” Heath wrote. “The CRA is excited by what this could mean for job growth, revenue creation, attracting future investment, and frankly, facade improvement for those traveling along 34th St.”

Tesla does not have a media relations department; an email to its investor relations department was not returned by noon Monday. Messages left with the Pinellas County Community Redevelopment Agency were not immediately returned.

Tampa Bay’s only other Tesla dealership opened in International Plaza a few years ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

