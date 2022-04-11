Judge Rules Finkenauer Did Not Qualify For Primary Ballot
(Des Moines, IA) — A judge has ruled Democratic U-S Senator candidate Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June Primary ballot. Two Republicans challenged Finkenauer’s nominating petitions for the Democratic Primary, arguing three nominating signatures were invalid because one had the wrong date, one had no date at all and one had a zip code listed on the signature line. The district court judge issued his ruling late Sunday night, saying those signatures were invalid. That changes the narrow tally of signatures Finkenauer’s campaign collected and leaves here without the required number of signatures. The decision is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Comments / 0