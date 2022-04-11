Lakemont Park hosts Easter egg hunt, opens mini-golf and more

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Easter almost here, eggs are going to start popping up everywhere, including at Lakemont Park Saturday.

Lakemont Park is teaming up with the Central Blair Recreation Commission to hold its annual egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. only at Lakemont Park and they’re touting that 30,000 eggs need to be found!

The hunt is free to the public and no pre-registration is needed.

The event will be divided into three age groups .

7-10 year-olds will begin their hunt at 11:00 a.m.

4-6 year-olds will begin at 11:30 a.m.

3 and under will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Signage will be posted in the park to direct each age group to the designated field area. All participants are asked to bring their own baskets to collect their eggs. Other free activities will include live bunnies and face painting. Additional activities will be available for a small fee from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., including photos with the Easter Bunny starting at $12, train rides with Maxster Bunny, food trucks, a pick-a-duck game, batting cages, and mini-golf.

You can find more information and answers to your questions before Saturday at Lamemont’s Facebook page , at their website by clicking here , or by calling their office at 814-949-7275.

