Austin Sizemore walked the leadoff hitter to start the fifth inning after the Olentangy baseball team had just taken a 3-2 lead at Berlin on April 7. Still, Sizemore felt like he was in a groove. So, he was a little annoyed to see coach Ryan Lucas walking to the mound. What happened next encapsulated the growth between player and coach over the last couple of years.

LEWIS CENTER, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO