Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke on a video link with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, stressing the countries’ shared values as the U.S. has pushed India and others to take a harder line against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden opened the conversation...

