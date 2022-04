When it comes to the quality of their healthcare journey, patients, it seems, are losing patience with their healthcare providers. In Cedar’s latest Healthcare Consumer Experience Study, for example, the share of consumers who said they won’t pay a bill if they cannot understand the administrative experience tripled from 2020 to 2021, to 37%. A vast majority (93%) indicated the quality of the billing and payment experience is important to their decision to return to a healthcare provider in the future.

