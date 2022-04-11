Let Dorchester Paws “Egg Your Yard” for Easter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Easter Bunny has some egg-stra help this year thanks to one local animal shelter.

Dorchester Paws’ annual “Egg My Yard” fundraiser is back for the second year and for a small donation, you could wake up on Sunday morning to an epic Easter egg hunt right in your own front yard!

April 16 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., helpers from the Dorchester County animal shelter will hide candy-filled eggs in your hard.

The different donation levels include:

$25 = 20 eggs

$45 = 50 eggs

$75 = 75 eggs and two plush animals

$200 = 75 eggs, two plush animals, a customized video, and home visit from the Easter Bunny

In order to participate, you must live within 25 miles of the shelter which is located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville.

“Dorchester Paws loves lending a paw to our furry friend, the Easter Bunny. This event not only engages our community with our mission, but also helps us raise donations so we can prepare for the impending “Puppy and Kitten” season. During this time our shelter resources and staff will be stretched thin, in what is proving to be an already challenging year. With supply chain issues, inflation in the cost of care, decrease in the amount of adoptions, we hope this light hearted fundraiser helps shine light on our needs.” Maddie Moore, Executive Director of Dorchester Paws

The shelter said they are looking for more “bunnies” to help hide eggs. If you would like to volunteer, send a message to volunteer@dorchesterpaws.org .

Hop on over to the Dorchester Paws website by April 14 to purchase your egg package!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.