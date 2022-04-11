ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Let Dorchester Paws “Egg Your Yard” for Easter

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mgz7_0f5oGFM100

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Easter Bunny has some egg-stra help this year thanks to one local animal shelter.

Dorchester Paws’ annual “Egg My Yard” fundraiser is back for the second year and for a small donation, you could wake up on Sunday morning to an epic Easter egg hunt right in your own front yard!

April 16 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., helpers from the Dorchester County animal shelter will hide candy-filled eggs in your hard.

The different donation levels include:

  • $25 = 20 eggs
  • $45 = 50 eggs
  • $75 = 75 eggs and two plush animals
  • $200 = 75 eggs, two plush animals, a customized video, and home visit from the Easter Bunny

In order to participate, you must live within 25 miles of the shelter which is located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville.

“Dorchester Paws loves lending a paw to our furry friend, the Easter Bunny. This event not only engages our community with our mission, but also helps us raise donations so we can prepare for the impending “Puppy and Kitten” season. During this time our shelter resources and staff will be stretched thin, in what is proving to be an already challenging year. With supply chain issues, inflation in the cost of care, decrease in the amount of adoptions, we hope this light hearted fundraiser helps shine light on our needs.”

Maddie Moore, Executive Director of Dorchester Paws

The shelter said they are looking for more “bunnies” to help hide eggs. If you would like to volunteer, send a message to volunteer@dorchesterpaws.org .

Hop on over to the Dorchester Paws website by April 14 to purchase your egg package!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Hundreds gather for Walk for Autism Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  Walk for Autism held its annual walk this Saturday in Downtown Charleston to celebrate Autism Awareness Month and bring support to autism programs. Hundred of participants joined together in the walk at Hampton Park. Since 2004, Walk for Autism has held the event to raise scholarship money for Lowcountry children affected […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Easter Bunny hopping through Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Easter is right around the corner, and Georgetown County deputies are spreading joy and making stops through the area with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny will be driving through the areas listed below on the following days and times: April 15 Murrells Inlet 10 a.m: Murrells Inlet Road neighborhoods […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Easter egg hunts in the Lowcountry

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Bust out your baskets and bunny ears because it’s almost time for Easter egg hunting in the Lowcountry! Hop on over to one of these events this weekend: Charleston Place Hotel and City of Charleston Easter Eggstravaganza The newly independent Charleston Place hotel is partnering with the City of Charleston for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Elkin Tribune

County Easter Egg hunt returns

DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Lifestyle
Summerville, SC
Society
County
Dorchester County, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Society
AnsonRecord

Winery hosting Easter egg hunt

Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Egg Hunt
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County may reprimand Sheriff Graziano over ‘unauthorized contract’ procurement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is looking into whether it will reprimand Sheriff Kristin Graziano after leaders there say she failed to properly execute a contract for a bid. Sheriff Graziano signed a contract with Mila Consulting, LLC in January 2022 and paid the firm more than $15,000 for consultation services including language […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
WCBD Count on 2

Woman trapped under car after hitting tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after her car struck a tree and overturned. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Peniel Road just before 1:00 p.m. “The Chevrolet Malibu struck a tree,” said officials. “The unrestrained driver was partially ejected, and the car rolled […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 injured in Colleton Co. overturned car crash Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured after a rollover crash on Maple Ridge Road. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the accident happened Monday afternoon around 1:50 p.m. A vehicle was headed south on Maple Ridge Road before veering left of the roadway at a curve, hiting two trees and rolling over. CCFR […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy