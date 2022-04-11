ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laboratory Chemicals Market Size Estimated to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2027

 1 day ago

Laboratory Chemicals Market size is estimated to reach US$26.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Laboratory chemicals are the chemicals like oxidizers, corrosive acids, compressed gas, etc. which are used in laboratory testing and experiments. Such chemicals in laboratories are stored in...

scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Unsafe levels of URANIUM have been detected in two-thirds of public drinking water in the US with those in the Midwest and South most at-risk

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that drinking water in some parts of America may contain unsafe levels of uranium. Researchers from Columbia University analyzed nationwide data, and compared it to safety standards laid out by the EPA. They found that many localities in the south and Midwest...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Role of water in unexpectedly large changes in emission flux of volatile organic compounds in soils under dynamic temperature conditions

Understanding the diffusive transport behavior of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in near-surface soils is important because soil VOC emissions affect atmospheric conditions and climate. Previous studies have suggested that temperature changes affect the transport behavior; however, the effect of these changes are poorly understood. Indeed, under dynamic temperature conditions, the change in VOC flux is much larger than that expected from the temperature dependency of the diffusion coefficient of VOCs in air. However, the mechanism is not well understood, although water in soil has been considered to play an important role. Here, we present the results of experiments for the upward vertical vapor-phase diffusive transport of two VOCs (benzene and tetrachloroethylene) in sandy soil under sinusoidal temperature variations of 20"“30Â Â°C, as well as its numerical representation. The results clarify that the unexpectedly large changes in emission flux can occur as a result of changes in the VOC concentration gradient due to VOC release (volatilization) from/trapping (dissolution) into water, and that such flux changes may occur in various environments. This study suggests the importance of a global evaluation of soil VOC emissions by continuous measurements in various soil environments and/or predictions through numerical simulations with thorough consideration of the role of water in dynamic soil environments.
SCIENCE
Motor1.com

Best Penetrating Oil (2022)

Over time, parts such as bolts, fasteners, and more can rust or corrode, eventually becoming nearly impossible to loosen. Penetrating oil lubricates even the stiffest, most stuck-together metal surfaces so they glide easily over each other. This tool is essential in every mechanic’s arsenal for its extensive versatility, whether it’s in the shop or for a DIY project.
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Epitaxial growth of an atom-thin layer on a LiNiMnO cathode for stable Li-ion battery cycling

Transition metal dissolution in cathode active material for Li-based batteries is a critical aspect that limits the cycle life of these devices. Although several approaches have been proposed to tackle this issue, this detrimental process is not yet overcome. Here, benefitting from the knowledge developed in the semiconductor research field, we apply an epitaxial method to construct an atomic wetting layer of LaTMO3 (TM"‰="‰Ni, Mn) on a LiNi0.5Mn1.5O4 cathode material. Experimental measurements and theoretical analyses confirm a Stranski"“Krastanov growth, where the strained wetting layer forms under thermodynamic equilibrium, and it is self-limited to monoatomic thickness due to the competition between the surface energy and the elastic energy. Being atomically thin and crystallographically connected to the spinel host lattices, the LaTMO3 wetting layer offers long-term suppression of the transition metal dissolution from the cathode without impacting its dynamics. As a result, the epitaxially-engineered cathode material enables improved cycling stability (a capacity retention of about 77% after 1000 cycles at 290"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1) when tested in combination with a graphitic carbon anode and a LiPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solution.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

Hydrogen: Green Super Star or Front for Fossil Fuel Supporters?

Hydrogen as a renewable energy source is a hot and controversial topic. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the demand for hydrogen has skyrocketed since 1975. Hydrogen’s sudden increase in popularity has raised questions about how green it actually is, what the environmental impact of mass implementation could be, and who would benefit most from the transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Ultra-compact integrated photonic device could lead to new optical technologies

Photonic integrated circuits are essential to many technologies, including fiber-optic communications, mapping systems, and biosensors. These circuits—which use photons instead of electrons—employ optical isolators that allow photons to travel in only one direction, which prevents light from re-entering the system and destabilizing it. But guiding light in one direction often requires large magnets, making these circuits difficult to create on a small scale.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicineNet.com

Two-Thirds of U.S. Water Systems Contain Uranium

Two-thirds of U.S. community water systems have detectable levels of uranium, and the highest levels are in Hispanic communities, according to a new study. "Previous studies have found associations between chronic uranium exposure and increased risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney damage and lung cancer at high levels of exposure," said researcher Anne Nigra, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China developing missiles to destroy US satellites

Russia and China have both been actively developing space weapons capabilities in recent years, including new anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles that could destroy U.S. satellites in orbit, a new U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report revealed on Tuesday. The DIA’s “Challenges to Security in Space — 2022” report provided to American...
MILITARY
Nature.com

Soft X-ray characterization of halide perovskite film by scanning transmission X-ray microscopy

Organic"“inorganic metal halide perovskites (MHPs) have recently been receiving a lot of attention due to their newfound application in optoelectronic devices, including perovskite solar cells (PSCs) which have reached power conversion efficiencies as high as 25.5%. However, the fundamental mechanisms in PSCs, including the correlation of degradation with the excellent optoelectrical properties of the perovskite absorbers, are poorly understood. In this paper, we have explored synchrotron-based soft X-ray characterization as an effective technique for the compositional analysis of MHP thin films. Most synchrotron-based studies used for investigating MHPs so far are based on hard X-rays (5"“10Â keV) which include various absorption edges (Pb L-edge, I L-edge, Br K-edge, etc.) but are not suited for the analysis of the organic component in these materials. In order to be sensitive to a maximum number of elements, we have employed soft X-ray-based scanning transmission X-ray microscopy (STXM) as a spectro-microscopy technique for the characterization of MHPs. We examined its sensitivity to iodine and organic components, aging, or oxidation by-products in MHPs to make sure that our suggested method is suitable for studying MHPs. Furthermore, methylammonium triiodide with different deposition ratios of PbI2 and CH3NH3I (MAI), and different thicknesses, were characterized for chemical inhomogeneity at the nanoscale by STXM. Through these measurements, we demonstrate that STXM is very sensitive to chemical composition and homogeneityÂ in MHPs. Thus, we highlight the utility of STXM for an in-depth analysis of physical and chemical phenomena in PSCs.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Biosorption is the removal of contaminants from a sample by adsorbing them onto the surface of a biological material. It is expected to provide environmental and economic benefits compared with conventional separation techniques. A team of scientists including a researcher from the University of Tsukuba has analyzed the interaction of Galdieria sulphuraria algae with precious metals to better understand the biosorption process. Their findings are published in Journal of Hazardous Materials.
CHEMISTRY
Reuters

Uniqlo owner's results seen as bellwether for China shutdown impact

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co's (9983.T) earnings on Thursday may give an indication of how major global retailers are weathering COVID-related shutdowns in China, one of the biggest growth markets for many Western brands. China is Fast Retailing's biggest overseas market, with 863 stores on...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Carbonized paramagnetic complexes of Mn (II) as contrast agents for precise magnetic resonance imaging of sub-millimeter-sized orthotopic tumors

Paramagnetic complexes containing gadolinium ions have been widely used for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in clinic. However, these paramagnetic complexes pose some safety concerns. There is still a demand for the development of stable MRI contrast agents that exhibit higher sensitivity and superior functionality to existing contrast agents. Here, we develop carbonized paramagnetic complexes of manganese (II) (Mn@CCs) to encapsulate Mn2+ in sealed carbonized shells with superhigh r1 relaxivity. Compared to the most common clinical contrast agent Magnevist, investigations in vivo demonstrate that the Mn@CCs cross the intact blood-brain barrier of normal health mice with minor metal deposition; preferentially target the glioma tissues distribute homogeneously with high penetration in an intracranial mouse model; delineate clear tumor margins in MRIs of ultrasmall single-nodule brain tumors, and multi-nodular liver tumors. The sensitivity, accuracy and low toxicity offer by Mn@CCs provides new opportunities for early molecular diagnostics and imaging-guided biomedical applications.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Carbon-coated nickel enables a hydrogen fuel cell free of precious metals

A nitrogen-doped, carbon-coated nickel anode can catalyze an essential reaction in hydrogen fuel cells at a fraction of the cost of the precious metals currently used, Cornell University researchers have found. The new discovery could accelerate the widespread use of hydrogen fuel cells, which hold great promise as efficient, clean...
CHEMISTRY

