CN2 Picture of the Day – Twin Day at Fort Mill Elementary

A three-year-old child has died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina. The incident took place on Sunday when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting the falls with her family. She was taken away by the water and fell down the falls, according to WSPA. Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties all came to the scene after reports came in at about 5.50pm. Nevaeh’s body was found just before nightfall trapped in an area of the falls, Fox Carolina reported. Her body was...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO