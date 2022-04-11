Man Suffers Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound in Montgomery Shooting

The family of Freddy Gomez, the man fatally shot and killed while driving on the 710 Freeway on Tuesday, is left searching for answers in the aftermath of his murder.California Highway Patrol investigators continue their search for answers in the string of shootings that occurred on Los Angeles County freeways Tuesday, but as of now have yet to announce a suspect.CBS reporters spoke with the Gomez family Friday, who are pleading for anyone who might have additional information to come forward and help them in their search for justice. Gomez, 36, was driving to his girlfriend's house after midnight Tuesday morning...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO