Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 17,047.8 Million Globally By 2027

The Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets on a business network. Tangible assets such as cars, houses, land, etc can be tracked on the blockchain. The decision to add a transaction to the chain is made by general agreement. The validation of transactions done by different nodes on the network is done by using cryptographic keys and a password to confirm every transaction. The blockchain was created to be decentralized: no single authority can control transactions. The block chain industry is still growing and businesses built on the platforms are expanding daily.

