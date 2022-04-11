ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

You Don’t Have to Be a Deer Hunter to Enjoy Finding Deer Sheds

By Tommy Carroll
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You don't have to be a deer hunter or even have a hunting license to walk out in the woods and fields to find deer sheds. In case you didn't know, male deer lose their horns each year. Don't worry it doesn't hurt them and they grow back again next year....

mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Hunter#Sheds#Hunting License
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Field & Stream

Shed Hunter’s Dream: Trail-Cam Video Catches 10-Point Buck Dropping Both Antlers

For a shed hunter, the only thing better than actually spotting a buck shedding his antlers is getting the event on trail-camera. One Tom O’Reilly posted the video below on Youtube last month, noting that it was captured on January 6 of this year and that the time stamp is incorrect. In any case, it’s making the rounds now, as we’re in the midst of shed hunting season. It’s such a great depiction of the event, where the buck, seemingly irritated by the presence of his antlers and ready to get that weight off his head, first does a whole-body shake and then a head-shake to achieve his goal. If there’s a bigger gimme in the shed hunting world, I haven’t seen it.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

“Operation Longbeard” Puts an End to the Largest Wild Turkey Poaching Ring in History

Mississippi game wardens recently uncovered what is regarded as the largest wild turkey poaching ring in history. It included three states, 15 people, and more than 100 wild turkeys. And, like most wildlife cases, the investigation known as “Operation Longbeard” began with a tip—or what game wardens called “whispers”—about its ringleader, Kenneth Ray Britt Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy