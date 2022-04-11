How Midland ranks: Auto refinance savings by city

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland tied for third in the nation in highest monthly savings after auto refinancing in 2021, according to RateGenius.com (Associated Press /File photo)

Midland tied for third in the nation in highest monthly savings after auto refinancing in 2021, according to RateGenius.com

Odessa ranked second with a savings of $132 a month. The auto loan rate website showed Midland’s savings at $128.

Texas ranked fifth in highest monthly savings after auto refinancing in 2021, according to the recent report by RateGenius ($105/month on average). RateGenius’ report also revealed that Texas was home to five out of the top 10 cities across the U.S.

2021 Monthly Auto Refinance Savings by City

(according to rategenius.com)

Lancaster, California, $138

Odessa $132

Anaheim, California, $128

Midland $128

Lubbock $127

Also

Frisco $125

Garland $124

Source: https://www.rategenius.com/state-of-auto-refinance

