How Midland ranks: Auto refinance savings by city
Midland tied for third in the nation in highest monthly savings after auto refinancing in 2021, according to RateGenius.com
Odessa ranked second with a savings of $132 a month. The auto loan rate website showed Midland’s savings at $128.
Texas ranked fifth in highest monthly savings after auto refinancing in 2021, according to the recent report by RateGenius ($105/month on average). RateGenius’ report also revealed that Texas was home to five out of the top 10 cities across the U.S.
2021 Monthly Auto Refinance Savings by City
(according to rategenius.com)
Lancaster, California, $138
Odessa $132
Anaheim, California, $128
Midland $128
Lubbock $127
Also
Frisco $125
Garland $124
Comments / 1