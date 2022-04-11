Former Pres. Trump To Address Members Of Club 45 In West Palm Beach

Photo: Getty Images North America

Fresh off a rally in North Carolina over the weekend, Donald Trump will be making a speech a lot closer to home Monday evening.

The former president will be addressing members of an organization that's named in his honor.

Trump will speak at the Palm Beach Airport Hilton at an event hosted by Club 45 USA.

Organizers say all of the tickets were gone in less than an hour of an email going out to club members last month, alerting them to the event.

The 45 in the club's name is from the number of Trump's presidency, but they may need to change their name down the road.

While he has not announced a run for the White House in 2024, there's been a lot of speculation that he will and the former commander-in-chief was introduced at an event at Mar-a-Lago last week as the "45th and 47th President of the United States."