Spring Fatigue and what to do about it

With the first days of spring and more sunny days ahead of us, we should feel energized and well-rested. However, some people experience fatigue. What is it really about and why is it happening?

It is the so-called spring fatigue, also known as a springtime lethargy - a condition when our bodies adapt to weather changes, higher air temperature and longer days after winter. As the temperature rises, our blood vessels dilate and our blood pressure drops, which is manifested with a feeling of weakness, drowsiness, poor concentration, irritability, depression, and often followed by a headache.

Why do we feel that way?

Even though it is not fully explained why the spring fatigue occurs, it is believed that the main culprit is a lack of vitamins (especially B complex and vitamin C), as well as minerals due to a uniform winter diet, based mainly on excessive meat consumption and insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables. Another cause is the insufficient amount of liquids, so the body finds it harder to get rid of harmful toxins, which contributes to the feeling of weakness.

Physical inactivity is also one of the reasons for the occurrence of spring fatigue, which is often associated with weight gain during the winter months.

Issues in the form of spring fatigue are caused by prolonged indoor stays during the winter, less exposure to the sun and, consequently, a lack of vitamin D.

Also, stress, tobacco and alcohol will surely increase the effects of free radicals, particles that damage the body on a cellular level.

How to overcome spring fatigue?

Spring fatigue disappears after a few weeks, and does not require treatment, but a healthy balanced diet, enough liquids, physical activity, regular sleep and outdoor activities are advised as necessary.

Also, the key to spring fatigue is try to reduce stress levels, and here's how to do it the easiest way:

Spend your time in well-ventilated spaces;

Introduce a daily and weekly routine of physical activity. For now, don't question your body's endurance limits. Be patient and don’t overdo it;

Have a warm-up before exercising, spend at least 10 minutes stretching the muscles afterwards, this will help you reduce the accumulation of lactic acid and lessen stress and tension;

Drink enough water, about 30-50 oz a day. Water cleanses toxins from the body. Dehydration will easily cause fatigue, and headaches;

Eat more frequently and preferably smaller meals. Eat as much fresh foods as possible - seasonal, organic fruits and vegetables. This will increase the intake of essential vitamin C;

Take deep breaths, this will increase the oxygen amounts on a cellular level and reduce the feeling of drowsiness and fatigue;

Sunbathe for at least 15 minutes a day. This way, you will quickly compensate for the level of vitamin D that is depleted during the winter. Lack of this important vitamin leads to a decline in immunity that occurs in the spring;

Take a shower with cool then hot water – this is vital and extremely refreshing, it strengthens the immune system;

Indulge in an afternoon nap and go to bed earlier;

Allow your body to naturally adapt to this seasonal change and energize itself.

