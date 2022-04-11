Man, 34, hit, robbed of e-bike in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect who struck a 34-year-old man in the head in Brooklyn in February and pushed him off his electric bike, which he eventually stole.

On Feb. 24 around 4:30 p.m., the victim was sitting on his electric bike in the vicinity of Broadway and Lafayette Avenue when he was approached by an unknown male from behind.

The individual struck the victim in the head and proceeded to push him off the electric bicycle. The suspect then fled the location northbound on Broadway, riding the victim's electric bicycle.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).