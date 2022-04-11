ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is ‘other’ in iPhone storage? How to clear it to free up space in seconds

By Jamie Harris
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAHyF_0f5oEtI900

EVER noticed how a chunk of your iPhone storage is taken up by the mysterious 'other'?

When you're running out of space and need a clear out, it's not particularly helpful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKZIn_0f5oEtI900
Other system data takes up several gigabytes of data Credit: Jamie Harris

Other is made up of all the smaller bits and bobs that don't really require their own category like photos and apps do.

But together, they can pile up to quite a sizeable amount.

You can see how much other data you have lurking on your iPhone by opening the settings and going to iPhone Storage, and sliding to the bottom, System Data.

What is 'other' storage on iPhone?

As Apple explains on the iPhone, 'other' consists of "caches, logs and other resources in use".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRRBV_0f5oEtI900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogzao_0f5oEtI900

Logs are relatively small - they are simply tiny record files of what your phone does, such as the list of WiFi connections you have saved.

The real culprit that adds up quick is the cache.

This is backed up data of things you access, for example Instagram or Facebook.

Your phone stores media like images and video as a cache, to reduce loading time when you access it.

How do I clear 'other' on iPhone?

There's only one way to clear the 'other' right down.

And that's to do a complete reset of your phone, starting everything from square one.

Back up everything first of course.

The problem is, overtime, it'll just build up again.

You can try to reduce it a bit yourself by clearing the cache in the apps individually, if there's an option to do so.

Your web browser, whether it's Safari or Chrome, will probably have a lot of cache and is a good place to start.

You'll find an option to clear it in the history settings.

Aside from all this, there are alternative options to try, such as deleting unused apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlFXC_0f5oEtI900
Photos and video take up a lot of space Credit: Alamy
