Chris Rock shares what could convince him to discuss Oscars slap

Chris Rock still isn't ready to dish about the infamous slap he got from Will Smith at the Oscars.

While on stage at a comedy club in Palm Springs, CA, the comedian offered a quick and funny quip in response to the constant questions he gets surrounding the situation.

"I'm OK,” he offered, “I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Local newspaper Desert Sun reported that Rock was not hesitant to skewer some other celeb foibles though, as he churned out bits about Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, and Meghan Markle. He also made some pointed comments about people being afraid to offend others.

But if it was his thoughts on Will Smith you wanted, you’ll have to wait, or apparently pay the man.

And even if he had addressed “the slap,” as Desert Sun noted, no cell phones were allowed into the building and attendees were supplied with a locking pouch for all mobile devices.

As for Smith, a few comedic barbs from Rock might be the least of his concerns at this point, as the Academy Board of Governors last week handed down their decision to bar him from all Academy activities, including the Oscars ceremony, for 10 years.

As is often the plan when a comedian is a presenter at a big awards show, Rock hoped to capitalize on the moment, and had a comedy tour set up to start right after the Oscars – not knowing of course that he would be involved in arguably the most shocking Oscars moment in history.

But as Rock showed with his calm, professional response in that moment, the show must go on, and he started his “Ego Death” tour a few days after the Oscars with a six-show stand at the Boston club, The Wilbur. Tickets sold out almost immediately.

As the Hollywood axiom goes, no publicity is bad publicity. Ticket prices for Rock’s concerts have skyrocketed. TickPick, a secondary ticket seller, saw a 641% increase in the Boston gig ticket prices, according to the outlet.

Rock did mention the Smith slap at one of the Boston shows where he admitted he was “still kind of processing” the whole thing.

