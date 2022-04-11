ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kodak Black slams Jada Pinkett Smith: 'You don’t deserve Will Smith… You deserve me'

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOvW8_0f5oEplF00

Kodak Black had a few things to say about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ’s relationship and the rapper shared his unfiltered thoughts on the high profile couple via Instagram Live over the weekend.

Listen to Hip Hop Uncut now on Audacy

At first, Kodak referred to Jada as "out of pocket." Then he went on a one-minute rant directed at the actress and talk show host. “Come f*** with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bulls***. You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me,” he exclaimed. Kodak also seemingly called out Jada’s longtime friendship with Tupac Shakur , claiming that the legendary rapper “wasn’t all the way gangsta his whole life.”

Towards the end of the clip, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper appears to support Will Smith, and even offers the award-winning actor some advice. “Go get yourself a young tenderoni,” he told Will. “Go get yourself some s*** that’s about 18 years old. Get you some s*** that’s about 22.”

Recently, a 2018 clip of Jada’s show The Red Table Talk resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Jada mentions that she didn't really want to marry Will, which sparked more online outrage surrounding the couple.

The Smith’s have obviously been in the headlines lately, following the controversial Oscar slap. Many witnessed Will Smith slap Chris Rock on live television for making a hair joke about his wife, Jada, who struggles with hair loss due to alopecia. As a result of the incident, Will is banned from the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 6

Related
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Tupac Shakur
Popculture

Chris Rock's Brother Reveals If He Knew About Jada Pinkett Smith's Alopecia

Chris Rock's brother Kenny Rock set the record straight on the viral Will Smith Oscar slap on Monday. Kenny gave an interview with The Los Angeles Times where he said that Chris Rock did not know about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia beforehand. This is just one of the reasons why Kenny wants to see Smith lose his Best Actor award.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Instagram Live#Akademiks#Tunnel Vision
Fox News

Video of Will Smith's frustration with wife Jada Pinkett Smith resurfaces after Oscars slap scandal

Footage of a tense moment between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced in the wake of the actor's now-viral slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. On Thursday, a 2019 clip from one of Pinkett Smith's past Instagram Live videos was posted to Reddit, showing the "King Richard" star growing frustrated with his wife when she brings up the couple's past marital struggles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy