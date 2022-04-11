Kodak Black slams Jada Pinkett Smith: 'You don’t deserve Will Smith… You deserve me'

Kodak Black had a few things to say about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ’s relationship and the rapper shared his unfiltered thoughts on the high profile couple via Instagram Live over the weekend.

At first, Kodak referred to Jada as "out of pocket." Then he went on a one-minute rant directed at the actress and talk show host. “Come f*** with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bulls***. You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me,” he exclaimed. Kodak also seemingly called out Jada’s longtime friendship with Tupac Shakur , claiming that the legendary rapper “wasn’t all the way gangsta his whole life.”

Towards the end of the clip, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper appears to support Will Smith, and even offers the award-winning actor some advice. “Go get yourself a young tenderoni,” he told Will. “Go get yourself some s*** that’s about 18 years old. Get you some s*** that’s about 22.”

Recently, a 2018 clip of Jada’s show The Red Table Talk resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Jada mentions that she didn't really want to marry Will, which sparked more online outrage surrounding the couple.

The Smith’s have obviously been in the headlines lately, following the controversial Oscar slap. Many witnessed Will Smith slap Chris Rock on live television for making a hair joke about his wife, Jada, who struggles with hair loss due to alopecia. As a result of the incident, Will is banned from the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.

