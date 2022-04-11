The last thing Brothers Osborne googled will have you scratching your head and hiding your shoes

You never know what you’re going to get when you sit down with John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne. Their time with Audacy’s Rob + Holly ahead of their set at Tortuga Music Festival is proof.

During a truth-or-dare-style game, the brothers were asked what the last thing they googled was and their answers didn’t disappoint.

John, who describes himself as a “nerd” said the last thing he googled was a WORDLE, the viral word game, which he completed in two tries (impressive). His brother, TJ, had something a little more obscure as he had been looking up a man in the Florida area who is famous for licking the bottom of people’s shoes. Ummmm.

“This is the last thing I googled on my phone,” TJ said, pulling his phone out of his pocket. “So, there’s a guy that is in St. Petersburg — I think — or near there, and he’s a shoe-licker!”

He continued, “Apparently, there are several people on our crew who have had their shoe licked by this guy. He’ll come up to you and he’ll ask you, ‘Man, those are nice shoes, can I lick the bottoms of them?’ And you show them and he will lick them… the Y-B-O-R shoe-licker.”

Not phased by his brothers strange googling habits, John replied, “you know, if you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly. Just go all in. If you’re gonna like shoes, lick shoes!”

And on that note, we don’t really know what else to say. As far as we’re concerned, the brothers can google whatever they want and they’ll still be cool!

John and TJ are currently celebrating their recent GRAMMY win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with their song, “Younger Me.” Watch the full interview above.

