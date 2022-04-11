ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: President Biden expected out outline steps to combat gun violence

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Live video of an address by President Biden where he is expected to announce steps designed to combat gun violence.

NBC New York

NYPD Rolls Out Neighborhood Safety Teams to Combat Gang, Gun Violence

The NYPD has officers fanning out across the boroughs for a safety initiative that launched Monday to get guns and gang members off the streets. The newly launched program debuted Monday with 168 officers serving in a specialized unit and with hundreds more set to join once they finish training.
KOAT 7

Tackling Gun Violence

As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
CBS Philly

Temple University Leaders Convene With Police, Mayor To Develop Strategies To Combat Gun Violence Near Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Months after a Temple University student was shot and killed during a robbery, plus other incidents of gun violence near campus and parents raising the alarm about safety, the college is making some changes to help calm the community. The university released its list on Wednesday night. Temple University leaders met with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday. They came up with new strategies to tackle gun violence and keep the students safe. “It’s nice and securing to know that this is one of the administration’s top priorities,” one student said. Curbing violence in and...
News 12

NYPD: Teen grazed in the head outside Atlantic Terminal Mall

The NYPD says a teenager was grazed in the head outside the Atlantic Terminal Mall Wednesday. They say shots were confirmed at around 5:28 p.m. following a dispute. Police say the 15-year-old was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Police say there were about 50 kids hanging out in...
