Miami, FL

Toxic therapy approved for metastatic melanoma

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a potential breakthrough for patients with inoperable metastatic melanoma. Dr. Jose Lutzky with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System said a new immunotherapy drug combo of Nivolumab and Relatlimab targets tumors with less toxicity to the patient. “The caveat with this drug...

