ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarson Daly and Sheinelle Jones, filling in for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Is it OK to send your friends a bill when you host a dinner party?

I was stunned to read recent tweets by Los Angeles podcaster Amber Nelson, who recounted being invited to a friend’s house for dinner and then, later that night, being asked to pay for it. $20 for a plate of what sounds like average penne alla vodka, and she’s not at some tourist trap in Hollywood? And yes, she brought wine to the party, like a normal person would. Maybe this would fly if the party were at least catered, with a magician or something extra, but it sounds to me like our girl got scammed. Is this a thing people do? Do read the many responses, with each subsequent story more heinous than the last. Definitely write to me if this ever happened to you because I want to know all about it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheinelle Jones
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg thinks his new movie is the 'most important' he’s made. His kids disagree.

Mark Wahlberg has starred in over 50 movies spanning his career, but his most recent role might be his most special yet. During his interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist for an episode of Sunday Sitdown, Wahlberg referred to his upcoming film, “Father Stu,” as the “most important film” he has “ever done” in his decades-long career. The movie, which comes out on April 13, tells the story of a former Golden Gloves boxer who becomes an unlikely priest, a role which allowed Wahlberg to embrace his deep Catholic faith.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Daughter of As the World Turns Legend Reaches Out to Mom’s Grieving Fans: ‘I Understand Why You All Loved Her’

Like all soap opera stars, Kathryn Hays (Kim, As The World Turns) had three families: those she worked with on the set, the viewers who — having welcomed her into their home for years — felt deeply connected, and of course the real loved ones to whom she went home each night. So it’s not surprising that when news of her passing began to spread last week, all three groups were profoundly impacted.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson relationship with Hoda: ‘I wasn’t planning on this’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson came completely out of the blue. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the "Kardashians" star told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb during an interview for Hoda's “Making Space” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jill Martin's dad got ordained so he could officiate her wedding

The father of the bride is happily taking on an extra job when Jill Martin marries fiancé Erik Brooks this fall. The TODAY contributor and "Steals & Deals" host shared on the show Monday that her "bestie" is getting ordained so he can serve as the officiant at their upcoming wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy