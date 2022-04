Microsoft Research announced a major breakthrough in its quantum computing pursuit — the foundation for a new type of qubit, one which had never left the world of theory before... and still hasn't. Microsoft ultimately still hasn't produced devices based on its new qubit design but is adding credence to their feasibility with proofs produced by immense simulations within and without Microsoft's Azure Quantum cloud infrastructure. Microsoft’s research into quantum computing focuses on a special, exotic type of qubit, topological qubits, that it has touted as its vehicle into the future of quantum since 2016.

