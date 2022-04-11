ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Artworks Gallery offers Colored Pencil Drawing and Painting Workshops

 1 day ago
The Artworks Gallery will hold a Colored Pencil Drawing and Painting Workshops on Fridays for six weeks starting April 29 through May 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Gallery located at 109 Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls. Workshop instructor Roberta Nelson explains, colored pencils can be...

