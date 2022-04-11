UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY22 Earnings Conference Call

BRISTOL – Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) first quarter 2022 financial results will be made available on Friday, April 29, 2022, before the market opens. Barnes will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Barnes website at www.barnesgroupinc.com . The conference is also available by direct dial at 888-510-2379 in the U.S. or 646-960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

