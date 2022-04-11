ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Teplin joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss “The Home Edit” partner...

www.today.com

Savannah Guthrie
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg thinks his new movie is the 'most important' he’s made. His kids disagree.

Mark Wahlberg has starred in over 50 movies spanning his career, but his most recent role might be his most special yet. During his interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist for an episode of Sunday Sitdown, Wahlberg referred to his upcoming film, “Father Stu,” as the “most important film” he has “ever done” in his decades-long career. The movie, which comes out on April 13, tells the story of a former Golden Gloves boxer who becomes an unlikely priest, a role which allowed Wahlberg to embrace his deep Catholic faith.
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on 'Footloose'

Pop star and TV host Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on the classic Kenny Loggins song "Footloose" in an episode of her eponymous talk show that aired on Friday. Every episode of the singer's show features a "Kellyoke" segment with a song cover, backed by her house band, Y'all. In her Friday rendition, she stood on stage with a mic stand, dressed in all black, alongside two backup singers.
FOX 28 Spokane

Which Former Co-Star Does Topher Grace Want on ‘Home Economics’? (VIDEO)

As you should know by now, Home Economics is one of the best comedies on TV. It’s not up for debate, so just get into it and be cool, OK?Based on the life of show creator Mike Colton, the comedy about the financially disparate Hayworth siblings has been regularly commenting-slash-clowning on the wealth gap in America while also giving us characters we’d basically spend our last few dollars to hang out with.(Credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)In the March 23 episode, it’s Topher Grace‘s Tom who is throwing down the dollars to keep company with someone special—but it’s not his wife, Marina (the stealthily sharp Karla Souza). It’s actually Shark Tank superfan Grace’s dream guest star, Mark Cuban. In the episode, “Workout Leggings, $29,” Tom and sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) crash the poker night of their wealthy baby brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has invited some of his high-roller pals…including the mogul most likely to figure out a way to provide people with affordable health care.See Also‘Home Economics’ Star Karla Souza on Tom & Marina’s ‘Relatable’ Marriage, Sibling Dynamics, and MoreThe ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ alum also talks Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina’s ‘relatable’ marriage.So does Grace have any other celeb pals up his sleeve? We recently chatted with him (and became an official Hayworth!) about whether we might see some of his past costars popping in and got him to give us the details on Tom’s in-the-works book. Turns out, we may not only see him finish the novel he’s been writing about his own family but we have definitely already seen how it will be marketed.Very clever, ABC. Now, show that you’re really smart and pair this gem with the equally fantastic Abbott Elementary next season!Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC.
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian says that doing 'nothing' with Pete Davidson is 'the best'

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she and boyfriend Pete Davidson like to spend time together. She talked about the "Saturday Night Live" star during a Monday interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that one of their favorite things to do together is, well, absolutely nothing. “He’s just super genuine, and it’s...
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson relationship with Hoda: ‘I wasn’t planning on this’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson came completely out of the blue. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the "Kardashians" star told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb during an interview for Hoda's “Making Space” podcast.
TODAY.com

From freezer trays to organizers, 21 trending kitchen tools to make cooking easy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
