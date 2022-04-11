Malkin to have hearing for cross check

Evgeni Malkin could be facing suspension.

Malkin, the Penguins’ star forward, was assessed a double minor penalty for high sticking during Sunday’s win over Nashville, and found out Monday that he would have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Despite Malkin not receiving a major penalty and being thrown out of the game for the hit to the face of Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, he could be looking at a suspension for cross checking.

During the game’s broadcast on TNT, analyst Don Kohorski said that he expects Malkin to receive a 3-5 game suspension for the incident.

Malkin and Borowiecki became tired up as the second period came to close Sunday. Malkin violently slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands, then cross checked the Nashville bluleliner in the face. Borowiecki, who was bloodied from the hit, was assessed a slashing penalty during the scuffle.

A loss of Malkin could come at a tough time for the Penguins. Pittsburgh just broke a four-game losing streak with their 3-2 overtime win over Nashville, but has still lost seven of its last ten games and is battling for playoff positioning in the Metropolitan Division.

Malkin has 17 goals and 37 points this season in just 37 games since returning from offseason knee surgery.

The Penguins are next in action Tuesday night against the Islanders. They will also host New York Thursday, visit Boston and then host the Bruins Saturday and next Thursday, respectively.

If Malkin is suspended five games, he would also miss a game in Detroit on April 23, but would be eligible to return for the final three games of the regular season.