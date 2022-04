April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida student has some big decisions ahead of him after being accepted to 27 colleges and universities -- and amassing $4 million in scholarship offers. Jonathan Walker, 18, a senior at Rutherford Senior High in Panama City, said he narrowed his secondary education choices down to 27 schools, including Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was surprised when he received acceptance letters from all 27.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO