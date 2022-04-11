ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage Russian karter apologises after salute storm

By Alan Baldwin
Reuters
 2 days ago
April 11 (Reuters) - A 15-year-old Russian go-karter apologised for being "a fool' on Monday and denied any fascist sympathies after he appeared to make a Nazi salute on the podium at a race in Portugal last weekend.

Motorsport's world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said in a statement it had launched an immediate investigation into Artem Severiukhin's "unacceptable conduct".

The Russian's Swedish team also announced it would be terminating his contract.

Video footage showed the youngster, racing under an Italian flag due to sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, tapping his chest with a clenched fist before raising his right arm in salute and then laughing.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport described the gesture, made while the Italian anthem was played after the Russian won the opening round of the European championship OK category in Portimao, as a Roman salute.

Film of the incident was widely circulated and condemned on social media.

Ward Racing, his team, said in a statement it was "deeply in shame" at his 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour.

"Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract," the team added.

The youngster later posted video messages in English and Russian on his Instagram account.

"I want to apologise to everyone for what happened yesterday," he said.

"Standing on the podium I made a gesture that many perceived as a Nazi salute. This is not true. I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity."

Severiukhin said he had "just wanted to make a gesture" to show gratitude and could not explain everything else that happened.

"I know that I am a fool and I'm ready to be punished but please believe that there was no intention in my actions, there was no support for Nazism or Fascism. There was no desire to offend spectators, fans, athletes or the team."

The FIA, which is also Formula One's governing body, announced last month it would continue to allow individual Russian drivers to take part in its competitions but not under the country's flag as no Russian symbols or colours can be displayed.

Ward said three Ukrainian families were currently travelling with the team because they had no home to return to and the team was proud of Sweden's decision to send weapons to help Ukraine.

Additional reporting by Catarina Demony, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Crimes Against Humanity#Italy#Russian#Nazi#Motorsport#Fia#Swedish#Italian#European#Roman#Ward Racing#Instagram
Reuters

