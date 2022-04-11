ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Nurse at Beverly Hills center with famous patients sues over firing

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBJh2_0f5oBI6p00

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - A former nurse for the Specialty Surgical Center of Beverly Hills is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired for protesting cost-cutting at the expense of care for patients, including one celebrity who threatened to leave because of a botched IV insertion.

Vita Olivo's Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuit allegations include wrongful termination, retaliation, age discrimination, defamation, false light invasion of privacy and failure to provide meal and rest break periods.

"The facilities are well known in the community and are frequented by numerous famous and wealthy patients," the suit states.

The 56-year-old Olivo seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit brought April 4. A representative for the Specialty Surgical Center did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Olivo, a nurse for more than 30 years, was hired by the Specialty Surgical Center in April 2012 and primarily worked in the ophthalmology and surgical departments, the suit states.  Her skills were so valued that she was often called upon to assist doctors and nurses in areas outside those to which she was assigned, according to her suit.

However, Olivo became alarmed at the center's alleged hiring of "substandard, inexperienced and poorly trained" nurses who could not even properly insert an IV, the suit states. To cut costs and increase profits, the facility hired new graduates with no hospital experience and little to no training at cheaper hourly rates, the suit alleges.

The center also consistently understaffed its surgical facility, increasing the burden on those who worked there and endangering patients, the suit further alleges.

In 2019, the Specialty Surgical Center hired a new administrator who was expected to save money "at the cost of patient care and legal requirements," the suit states.

"Despite having no medical background, (the administrator) made decisions affecting medical treatment, with predictably disastrous results for patients and employees," the suit states.

The administrator was unfriendly to Olivo because of the plaintiff's higher pay and age compared to the compensation of younger, less experienced nurses, the suit states.

Many of the facility's nurses were unable to properly start IVs, sometimes sticking a patient two or three times unsuccessfully, before Olivo was called to do it properly and sometimes doing as many as 45 in a day, the suit states.

Even celebrity patients were not immune from the alleged substandard care, according to the suit, which states that after being unsuccessfully stuck three times with missed IVs, one famous patient threatened to leave the facility.

"Ms. Olivo was quickly called in to start the IV and successfully did so on the first attempt, allowing this famous patient to undergo his scheduled procedure," according to the suit, which does not identify the well- known patient.

A patient undergoing surgery had mesh inserted on the person's right side when it should have been placed on the left side, the suit states. When the "hurried doctor" realized his mistake while in his car and headed to Las Vegas, he instructed the staff to "keep the patient under," increasing the amount of time the patient was under anesthesia, the suit states.

Olivo believes that Specialty Surgical Center did not notify the patient of the error, falsified documentation of what happened and illegally covered it up, the suit states.

"This was the type of dangerously sloppy conduct that Ms. Olivo tried to prevent and correct," the suit states.

The significant staffing shortages prevented nurses from taking their meal and rest breaks because there was no one to fill in for them when they were temporarily off duty, the suit states.

"This was not only a violation of legal requirements, but also created further safety issues because the staff was exhausted and deprived of adequate time to eat, drink water and take brief breaks," the suit states. "Both employees and patients were seriously endangered."

In response to Olivo's vocal protests of the facility's allegedly unsafe and illegal practices, as well as her age and related salary, the administrator "sought a reason to eliminate Ms. Olivo from their employment," the suit states.

First, Olivo was transferred from the pre-op unit to the recovery unit, but she was moved back because of the lack of competent staff to do the work she had done in pre-op, the suit states.

When a patient feel in April 2021 while Olivo was on duty, management "seized upon this incident to falsely accuse Ms. Olivo of negligence, falsely accuse her of falsifying paperwork, falsely blame Ms. Olivo for the patient's fall without properly investigating the incident and to terminate her employment," the suit states.

In reality, Olivo was not negligent in her care of the patient who fell, and fully complied with proper procedures. The patient was not a fall risk, had undergone a non-surgical procedure and had asked for privacy while using the restroom, the suit states.

After the patient fell, the Specialty Surgical Center accused Olivo of not doing an assessment of the patient, according to her suit, which further states that the plaintiff actually collaborated with two doctors in evaluating the patient before she was released.

The real reasons for Olivo's firing were her complaints of illegal and unsafe practices and because she was older and paid more than younger nurses, the suit states.

"In fact, Specialty Surgical Center waited until Ms. Olivo had completed another work shift before terminating her," the suit alleges. "If Ms. Olivo were truly a threat to patient safety, she would not have been permitted to work another full shift before her termination."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNYT

Department of Labor sues eye doctor over firing of employee

The U.S. Department of Labor is suing a local eye doctor and his Amsterdam practice. You may remember Dr. David Kwiat. The ophthalmologist claimed civil rights violations and mental anguish in a federal lawsuit against Primal: Your Local Butcher Shop in Saratoga County. This came after the shop refused to serve him because he wouldn't wear a mask during the state mandate.
AMSTERDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Defamation#Las Vegas
CBS LA

RV towing moratorium lifted, sparking debate amongst L.A. residents, homeless advocates

The Los Angeles City Council opted to lift their ongoing moratorium on towing unlicensed recreational vehicles lining certain Los Angeles roadways on April 6, putting an end to the pandemic-era protection that RV residents had over the last couple of years.The highly divisive topic has been met with much debate, and CBS reporters spoke with those standing on both sides of the line, each passionately arguing their case. "They're ruining the environment," said Lucy Han, a Playa del Rey resident who listed off a lengthy list of safety concerns. "They're defecting, they're urinating in the area. ... There's human sex's trafficking....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
The Independent

Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said.Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.“It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid drugs research nurse 'terrified' of first patients

A Scunthorpe nurse involved in researching early treatments for Covid said she was "terrified" when she saw her first patients with the virus. Dot Hutchinson, lead nurse at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust, has worked on a number of Covid drug trials since the pandemic hit the UK in early 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy