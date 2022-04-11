Scottie Scheffler's Masters moment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) "It was impressive." WGR and Tee 2 Green host Brian Koziol was among the throngs of golfers glued to The Masters and the

weekend domination by Scottie Scheffler, a relative newcomer to the PGA scene.

"For a guy that hasn't played in the Masters that many times, I thought

there would be a moment or two where the moment would be too big

for him. But it never happened," said Koziol on WBEN Monday morning.

Scheffler had a little pressure early on from his partner Cameron Smith.

But Scheffler became clearly comfortable with his game. He finished at 10 under and now has four wins this season for a historical start to the PGA tour. He is currently rated the world's number one golfer.

As much as Scheffler had a breakout weekend, he was still cast in

Tiger wood's shadow.

Koziol agreed. "The galleries on the course are bigger for Tiger than they are

for the leaders."

Tiger Woods' performance is an incredible comeback story of its own, said

Koziol. "Just a little over a year ago he was in an accident and people were saying that he was lucky to just have survived. Now, he's out there playing in a competitive tournament. In the first round, he shoots under par and makes the cut."

The rest of the weekend didn't go as well for Tiger as it's a challenging course to walk. He finished +13 for the tournament.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment just to be back and let's face it, he's (Tiger Woods) one of the most exciting athletes in sports history. The attention is going to come anytime he shows up."

The next major golf tournament is May 19, the PGA Championship

in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods said he is going to try to play in that.

He has also committed to playing the Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland, which he called his favorite golf course in the world.

Is there anyone else like Tiger woods in golf, who commands that kind of attention? "I don't think there's anybody on Tiger's level," said Koziol. "Phil Mickelson at times has gotten huge crowds." But, for those who haven't been following, Mickelson did not play in this weekend's Masters, and has been involved in some controversial things with a Saudi Arabia golf league. Mickelson has taken a step back from golf these days.

For Koziol, the only player currently that has the swagger, the personality, and likability on an international stage is Rory McIlroy, who finished in second place at The Masters. But Koziol said he still doesn't think anybody is in Tiger's category. "When it comes to eyeballs, television ratings, and ticket sales, Tiger is number one, for sure."