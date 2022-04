Cider the cat spent her first couple of weeks at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley utterly bewildered. Clearly an indoor cat, this 14-pound soft and chunky tortoiseshell beauty was brought in by city animal control as a stray. Found wandering at the end of August at a big apartment complex on Roadrunner Parkway, we assume someone moved out when their lease was up and either lost her or left poor Cider behind. Just in case, ASCVM staff reached out to the complex management to find out if any lost cat signs had been posted or if anyone had inquired about this sweet girl, but no luck.

MESILLA, NM ・ 28 DAYS AGO