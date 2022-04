MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade renters are hurting to keep up with the cost of rent. The Department of Housing and Urban Planning says 54% of people in Miami-Dade are struggling with rent more than the national average. Because of that, the nonprofit the Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF’s mission is bringing new affordable housing to the Edgewater area. “We have become the least, if not the least affordable in the country,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The Biscayne House will be a 75-micro unit, 12-story high rise with onsite parking. This is the first affordable housing unit that Healthy Housing Foundation developed in South...

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO