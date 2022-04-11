Anniston Police Stats for the Week of 04/04/22 to 04/10/22

Jacksonville, AL – On April 6, 2022, a Jacksonville Police Department Patrol Officer observed a Black GMC Yukon with a tag that was not assigned to it in the area of Alexandria Rd and D Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Tony Eugene Heath, 43, of Piedmont, refused to pull over and began to flee in the vehicle. The officer then initiated a pursuit and activated all emergency equipment in the patrol vehicle. Heath led officers throughout the Northwest part of Jacksonville where he was seen by officers, reaching over to the passenger side of the fleeing vehicle. Officers then observed Heath throw a green bookbag out of the vehicle and continued his attempt to elude the police. A short time later Heath drove off the road and lost control of the Yukon, crashing it in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Littlejohn Road. Heath exited the vehicle and began to run on foot with officers still behind him. After a brief foot pursuit with officers Heath was taken into custody without any further incident. Chief Marcus Wood advised that the pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes from when the traffic stop was attempted until Heath was in custody.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO