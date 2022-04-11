Anniston Police Stats for the Week of 04/04/22 to 04/10/22
Per the Anniston Police Department their stats for the week of April 4, 2022 to April 10, 2022 are below:
Anniston Officers answered a total of 900 calls for service.
Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 89
Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 62
Felony Arrests – 11Misdemeanor Arrests – 33
Traffic Accidents – 27
Traffic Stops/Citations – 153/49
Warrants Served – 46
Animals Picked up – 5
Animal-Related Citations – 0
*Street Crimes*
- Felony Arrests – 3
- Misdemeanor Arrests – 1
- Warrants Served – 12
Comments / 0