ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston Police Stats for the Week of 04/04/22 to 04/10/22

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uVzE_0f5oA1IM00
Calhoun Journal

April 11, 2022

Lee Evancho

Per the Anniston Police Department their stats for the week of April 4, 2022 to April 10, 2022 are below:

Anniston Officers answered a total of 900 calls for service.

Criminal Incident/Offense Reports taken – 89

Miscellaneous (minor) Incident Reports taken – 62

Felony Arrests – 11Misdemeanor Arrests – 33

Traffic Accidents – 27

Traffic Stops/Citations – 153/49

Warrants Served – 46

Animals Picked up – 5

Animal-Related Citations – 0

*Street Crimes*

  • Felony Arrests – 3
  • Misdemeanor Arrests – 1
  • Warrants Served – 12

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Police Make Multiple Felony Drug Arrests

Per the Anniston Police Department, in one week members of the Street Crimes Unit arrested two individuals on separate traffic stops that led to multiple felony charges. The first stop led to the seizure of more than 20 grams of Methamphetamine. The suspect identified as, Demetrice Lashaun Lee, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Over 1/2 Kilo of Methamphetamine Seized by Jacksonville Police

Jacksonville, AL – On April 6, 2022, a Jacksonville Police Department Patrol Officer observed a Black GMC Yukon with a tag that was not assigned to it in the area of Alexandria Rd and D Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Tony Eugene Heath, 43, of Piedmont, refused to pull over and began to flee in the vehicle. The officer then initiated a pursuit and activated all emergency equipment in the patrol vehicle. Heath led officers throughout the Northwest part of Jacksonville where he was seen by officers, reaching over to the passenger side of the fleeing vehicle. Officers then observed Heath throw a green bookbag out of the vehicle and continued his attempt to elude the police. A short time later Heath drove off the road and lost control of the Yukon, crashing it in the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Littlejohn Road. Heath exited the vehicle and began to run on foot with officers still behind him. After a brief foot pursuit with officers Heath was taken into custody without any further incident. Chief Marcus Wood advised that the pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes from when the traffic stop was attempted until Heath was in custody.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

Arrest made Friday after Decatur man fails to yield for traffic violation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deandreus Marquez Smith was arrested Friday night after a traffic violation in Decatur led to officers finding drugs and a stolen firearm. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to pull Smith over for a traffic violation at the intersection of 14th street and Central Parkway Southwest. Smith did not yield to the lights and sirens and continued driving until coming to a stop at 2500 Central Parkway Southwest.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Week Of#Calhoun Journal#Anniston Officers#Traffic Accidents#Traffic Stops Citations#Animal Related Citations#Homesubscribe
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stats 3/27/2022 -4/3/2022

Jacksonville Police Department Weekly Stats 3/27/2022  thru 4/3/2022 Jacksonville Police Department answered a total of 258 calls for service. Criminal Incident and/or Offense Reports Taken- 52 Felony Arrest – 4 Misdemeanor Arrest – 13 Traffic Accidents – 7 Traffic Stops – 123 Citations – 29 Warrants Served – 5 The Jacksonville Police Department is also […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy