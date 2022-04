Mass of Christian Burial for 100 year old Gertrude Matthies, of Atlantic, will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walnut at 10:30 a.m. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 18th at the church with a rosary at 7:00. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

