ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Why USPS is stopping service in this Santa Monica neighborhood

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA - The United States Postal Service is stopping mail service temporarily in one Santa Monica neighborhood after multiple mail carriers were assaulted, according to officials. In the letter from USPS sent to neighbors...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

USPS Connect Service Launches In Maryland, D.C.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USPS Connect, a service the U.S. Postal Service says offers faster local, regional and national delivery for businesses, has launched in Maryland and Washington D.C., the postal service announced. Following network improvements and the addition of new equipment, the post office created the new service to “fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. USPS Connect Local allows businesses to drop off packages or documents up to 13 ounces for same-day delivery to local...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Los Angeles

LAX, Santa Monica Pier Among SoCal Landmarks Joining ‘Earth Hour'

Several iconic buildings in the Los Angeles area will go dark Saturday night to mark "Earth Hour," joining hundreds of landmarks, cities and organizations around the world to raise awareness of climate change. Los Angeles International Airport will turn off its gateway pylons from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Santa Monica, CA
Business
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Santa Monica Pd#Fox 11 Los Angeles
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Delta Air Lines sued over passenger's accidental death

The widow and three children of a man who died about a month after his wheelchair fell off a ramp while he was being put on a Delta Air Lines jet bound from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii are suing the airline for wrongful death and negligence. Elva Lopez Navarro, widow of the late Ricardo Lopez Rangel, her son Jose Lopez and daughters Lidia Angelica Lopez and Elvia Lopez, brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit on Thursday, seeking unspecified damages.Los Angeles World Airports also is named as a defendant. A Delta spokeswoman said the company has not been notified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

'Gimme Shelter': The big rezoning of Southern California is coming

By this fall, the city of Los Angeles will have to rezone to accommodate a quarter-million new homes. And most other cities across Southern California have to make similar moves to allow for a lot more construction by the same deadline. This massive rezoning of Southern California is the result...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy