Why USPS is stopping service in this Santa Monica neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USPS Connect, a service the U.S. Postal Service says offers faster local, regional and national delivery for businesses, has launched in Maryland and Washington D.C., the postal service announced. Following network improvements and the addition of new equipment, the post office created the new service to “fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO. USPS Connect Local allows businesses to drop off packages or documents up to 13 ounces for same-day delivery to local...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO