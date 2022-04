If it is possible to dine (and drink!) diversity, it would probably happen at the inaugural Riverwalk International Food Festival (RIFF). Caribbean, Asian, Mexican, Brazilian, Italian and Greek food is at the heart of the event scheduled to debut at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, March 26, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is a new entry onto the cuisine calendar, ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO