ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy’s James Kelly paints custom pet portraits

By Joe Hopkins
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis painter James Kelly joined Indy Now...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman captures adorable baby foxes on camera

An Indianapolis woman has been following a family of foxes that decided to start the spring season in her backyard. Indianapolis woman captures adorable baby foxes on …. First tenants announced for redevelopment of the …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 13, 2022. Local experts talk COVID outlook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Portraits#Indy Now
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

LILLY – Lilly is a 1-year-old housebroken female pit bull mix. She is great on a leash, knows how to sit on command and gets along great with other dogs and kids. She would prefer to be in an active home with a fenced-in yard. FOXY – Foxy is...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy