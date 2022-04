BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are working on supporting Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. "We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine," the official said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. "There may be some technical challenges with making that happen but that is something that we are consulting with allies and starting to work on."

