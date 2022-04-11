ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has book out this fall

 1 day ago

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way.” Broadside Books/HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that Pompeo’s book was scheduled for November and is currently untitled. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pompeo, 58, is a Republican from Kansas whom President Donald Trump appointed director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, then secretary of state a year later. He has speculated about a 2024 presidential run.

Fox News

Mike Pompeo highlights American interests on the line in Ukraine

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Hannity" Wednesday to react to Ukranian President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on the Russia-Ukraine war. MIKE POMPEO: There's an important American set of interests here as well that we need not forget, right. The American economy is going to be impacted by this. Fertilizer, food, oil and gas (are) all going to be more expensive because the Biden administration put climate change ahead of protecting sovereignty and freedom. In this place, I think you have it right. We should be providing all the tools that the Ukrainian people need to defend themselves. We have them. The Europeans have them. They can do an awful lot more, too, but instead, President Biden has been behind. He's allowed Vladimir Putin to dictate the pace and the response....He's allowed Vladimir Putin to...dominate how we think about the structure of what's taking place here and we can do better than this. Americans deserve it. The Ukrainian people deserve it as well and I think President Zelenskyy spoke to that very, very nicely today.
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
americanmilitarynews.com

Former NATO commander says Western fears of nuclear war are preventing a proper response to Putin

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
