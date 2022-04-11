ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Prosecutor, Panel Reach Agreement In Greitens Case

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has reached an agreement with the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel in which she acknowledges that she made mistakes in her handling of the prosecution of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but won’t face any severe...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Perjury trial nears for investigator in Greitens case

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Jury selection begins Thursday in St. Louis in the perjury and evidence tampering trial of the man whose investigation played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' 2018 resignation, just as Greitens is running for U.S. Senate amid allegations of abuse from his ex-wife.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Former St. Louis cop gets 1-year of probation in Luther Hall beating case

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced to one year of probation Tuesday immediately after pleading guilty to a federal misdemeanor and admitted damaging the cellphone of an undercover colleague who had been beaten by officers. Christopher Myers’ plea ends the federal criminal case against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Gardner
Person
Eric Greitens
KTTS

St Louis Man Sentenced in Fraud Scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 58-year-old St. Louis man has been sentenced to 10 years and five months in federal prison for lying on applications to receive $2.7 million in federal coronavirus aid. Prosecutors said Robert Williams lied on about 30 applications for his business. Another 23 people paid...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Wugen to expand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cortex Innovation Community and Washington University announced that a pharmaceutical research and development company specializing cancer treatment will expand. The expansion of Wugen will create up to 40 new jobs and will allow the company to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Prosecutor#Panel Reach Agreement#Ap#St Louis Circuit#The Disciplinary Counsel#U S Senate
KTTS

Missouri House GOP Pitches $500 Tax Breaks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for a $500 tax credit under a new Republican proposal. But House Democrats on Tuesday criticized the measure as a tax break that wouldn’t help the state’s poorest. The proposal by the Republican House...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

House Bill Would Let Convicted Felons Run For Office

(KTTS News) — A House committee is debating a bill that would let convicted felons run for public office. Felons would have to wait until seven years have passed since they were convicted to run for office. Jeff Smith with Missouri Appleseed and the Missouri ACLU, who spent time...
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
KTTS

Law Enforcement Sales Tax Passes In Barry County

(KTTS News) — A law enforcement sales tax issue passed Tuesday in Barry County. The Barry County sales tax should raise about $2-million dollars a year to support the sheriff’s office, prosecutor, and juvenile office. It will help authorities expand coverage and improve response times, provide more training...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Montanan

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy