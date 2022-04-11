Trisha Paytas announced they are having a girl in a controversial 'gender reveal' YouTube video

Paytas announced they were pregnant on February 14. Trisha Paytas via YouTube

Trisha Paytas announced they were having a girl in a gender reveal YouTube video on April 10.

Paytas and their husband, Moses Hacmon, said they had been expecting a boy up until now.

Gender reveal parties are controversial because some argue they can reinforce gender stereotypes.

Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who is 17 weeks pregnant, announced they are having a girl in a gender reveal video posted on April 10.

In the video, Paytas, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, stood beside their husband, Moses Hacmon, and popped pink confetti cannons while making the announcement for viewers.

Paytas and Hacmon used pink confetti canons for their reveal. Trisha Paytas via YouTube.

The couple said the gender came as a surprise because they previously thought the baby was going to be male. "Everyone's been telling us it's a boy. They're like, 'oh if you don't have morning sickness it's a boy, if you're glowing it's a boy," Paytas said in the video.

In a previous YouTube video titled, "17 weeks bump date + we know the gender," posted on April 8, Paytas, who has 4.9 million YouTube subscribers, told fans they already knew their baby's sex, but were going to wait for the gender reveal party to make the announcement publicly.

Fans congratulated Paytas and Hacmon in the comments section under their gender reveal video. One comment with 700 likes said, "I already know this girl is going to change their lives forever…for the better 🥺🥺 Can't believe how far you've come Trish." Another comment with 103 likes said, "Congrats Trisha and Moses! Don't be nervous about having a baby girl! You got this."

On Twitter, some people have criticized Paytas for hosting a gender reveal party, when they themselves identify as non-binary.

Critics of gender reveal parties argue they can reinforce stereotypes about traditionally masculine and feminine identities as they often feature pink or blue cakes and decorations, which some argue places societal pressure on a child to conform to gender norms from an early age.

The trend has also been labeled transphobic, with potentially harmful effects on children who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Paytas previously addressed similar criticism in a YouTube video from February 21 titled, "People hating on my pregnancy!?" They said, "I saw someone say such an ignorant thing about gender, that, because I'm non-binary, I don't believe in gender." They went on to say, "Non-binary people respect gender and believe people have the right to be a gender."

However, they also said they were not "necessarily doing the gender norms" when it came to raising their child, saying they would not force a boy to "play with trucks," for example.

When Paytas announced they were pregnant on February 14, they received negative comments online due to their controversial reputation on YouTube. Over the past few years, Paytas has been involved in feuds with popular social media stars like David Dobrik, Charlie D'amelio, and Ethan Klein.

