Miley Cyrus' mom Tish files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

  • Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage.
  • This is the third time the couple has filed for divorce, People reported.
  • Tish Cyrus cited "irreconcilable differences" and said they haven't lived together in over two years.

Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 28 years of marriage, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce Wednesday in Williamson County, Tennessee, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the filing.

She added that she and Billy Ray Cyrus have not lived together in over two years.

A statutory restraining order, which prevents the couple from harassing each other, automatically went into effect because of the divorce filing.

This is the third time Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus have filed for divorce, People reported .

Billy Ray Cyrus first filed for divorce in 2010 then later went back on his decision. In 2013, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce but then said that they were able to repair their marriage through couple's therapy, according to People.

The pair first married in 1993 and share five children: Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison.

Tish Cyrus' attorney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

