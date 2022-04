BLUE BELL — Local organizations and institutions are getting an infusion of funds to address hunger and homelessness in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Community College’s Blue Bell campus played host to an event Friday morning showcasing $3.95 million that was donated to 73 programs within 69 organizations across the state through Home4Good to further the efforts of curtailing homelessness, according to a community college spokesperson. The initiative was funded by FHLBank Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO