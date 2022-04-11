ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana City Council Meets Monday, April 11

By Guy Chapman
navarrocountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corsicana City Council is scheduled to have a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street. The joint work session between the City Council and the Navarro County Commissioners, Navarro County will focus on an ambulance service...

navarrocountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

